Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.39% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 402.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1,315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $528.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $52.03.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.98 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 18.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

