Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 74.1% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $2,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $154.49 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.97 and a 12-month high of $180.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.52 and a 200-day moving average of $158.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

