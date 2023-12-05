Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 51,897 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,570,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,556,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,149,000 after purchasing an additional 268,013 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 45.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,757,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth $84,487,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,583,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,723,000 after purchasing an additional 305,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CPG opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $929.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -24.79%.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.