Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.74 Million Stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,620 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 111,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 61,073 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 81.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 72,263 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $393,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 52,577 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,025,777.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,546.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 9,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $189,034.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 52,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,025,777.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $86,546.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,997 shares of company stock worth $2,410,914. Corporate insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LBTYA opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

