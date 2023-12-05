Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 58,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 148,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.38.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

KRTX opened at $197.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.11. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $245.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.18 and its 200-day moving average is $193.14.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $866,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,650 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

