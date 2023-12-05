Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,379 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.06. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

