Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,770,224 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 89,548 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.47% of Northern Dynasty Minerals worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61,047 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 93,875 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,467 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 99,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.98. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAK Get Free Report ) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

