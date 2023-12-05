Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,864 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 91,773,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,170 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 104.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,245,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,460,000 after acquiring an additional 696,925 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 14.3% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 171,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 36.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 256,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 68,795 shares in the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE NOK opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.61.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

