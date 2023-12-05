Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 1,273.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,777 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at $108,569,902.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $617.55 million, a P/E ratio of -69.47 and a beta of 2.33. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.32. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

