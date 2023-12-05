Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) by 148,992.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 168,362 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Hawaiian worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 199.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 556.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 262.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 192.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

HA stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.09.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.97%. The firm had revenue of $727.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

