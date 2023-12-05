Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 91.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VET. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,498,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 428.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 703,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 570,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on VET. Desjardins raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 3.9 %

VET stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.