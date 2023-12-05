Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 1,703.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 461,873 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of TETRA Technologies worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 283.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,051 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 94.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,868,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,751 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 46.5% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,490,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,086 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 35.3% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 710,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 331.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 577,401 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

TETRA Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 2.37. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.10 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.33%. As a group, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

