Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,810 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTI shares. Citigroup started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.