Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 12,308 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Banner worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BANR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Banner by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Banner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Banner by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $70.20.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Banner had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $154.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

