Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 8,971 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 96.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.38% of NVE worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 586,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NVE by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NVE by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NVE by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE Trading Up 1.0 %

NVEC stock opened at $73.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $356.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.27. NVE Co. has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $100.19.

NVE Announces Dividend

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 59.71%. The business had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. NVE’s payout ratio is 89.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVE

NVE Profile

(Free Report)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.