Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 53,975 Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Hess Midstream as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $9,063,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 26.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.6% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 299.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.22 million. On average, analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HESM. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

