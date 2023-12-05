Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,408 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,357 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,321,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,076,000 after acquiring an additional 548,162 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Horizon by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,381,000 after acquiring an additional 704,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,345,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in First Horizon by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,932,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,709,000 after acquiring an additional 218,733 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FHN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

NYSE:FHN opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

