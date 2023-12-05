Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,270 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of James River Group worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 43,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 227,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 30,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $24.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.19.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. James River Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.74%.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut James River Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of James River Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

