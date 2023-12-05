Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 195.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 231,583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 31.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,186,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,215,000 after buying an additional 3,613,155 shares in the last quarter. ECP ControlCo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,493,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,089,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.9% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,158,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,895 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $805.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.14. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $95.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.91 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. Analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

CLNE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

