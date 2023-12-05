Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,087,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,391,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MUR opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.42. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $959.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.35 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

