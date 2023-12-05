Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,477 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,477 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of St. Joe worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in St. Joe in the first quarter valued at about $26,027,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in St. Joe by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 561,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,836,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in St. Joe by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in St. Joe by 1,037.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 114,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on St. Joe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

St. Joe Price Performance

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.33.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

