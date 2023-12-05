Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,671 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of PacWest Bancorp worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,854,000 after buying an additional 336,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,835,000 after buying an additional 80,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 51.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,080,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,352,000 after buying an additional 3,069,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,963,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,560,000 after purchasing an additional 307,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $894.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $174.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.95 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 65.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. Research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.34%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.