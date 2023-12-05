Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,936 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,408 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 18,936 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Pathward Financial worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1,977.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $160.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

In other Pathward Financial news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $301,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,311,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

