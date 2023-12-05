Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 192,781 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,208,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,296,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,654 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,664.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 988,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

APLE opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

