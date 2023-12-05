Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 225 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in NewMarket by 2,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NewMarket by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in NewMarket by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NEU opened at $536.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $482.01 and a 200-day moving average of $450.83. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.39. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $297.62 and a one year high of $540.08.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $667.15 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 14.57%.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

About NewMarket

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.