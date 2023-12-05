Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,783 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Nathan’s Famous worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 40.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

Shares of NATH opened at $68.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.64. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NATH

About Nathan’s Famous

(Free Report)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.