Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 30,675 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,675 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of RPC worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,745,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 16.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,876,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,166,000 after purchasing an additional 958,766 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 6.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,249,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 273,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,168,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 866,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

NYSE RES opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.67. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). RPC had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $330.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

