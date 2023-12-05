Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 93,739 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,739 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Scholastic worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after purchasing an additional 94,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Scholastic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,270,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,265,000 after purchasing an additional 516,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Scholastic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,145,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Scholastic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. Scholastic Co. has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.29. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.85). Scholastic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

