Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 2,399.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 401,348 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $35,919,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Science Applications International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,866,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,954,000 after buying an additional 171,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,201.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $136.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.95 and a 200 day moving average of $111.94. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $136.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

