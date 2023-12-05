Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) CEO Edward J. Lehner Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,713 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryerson Price Performance

NYSE:RYI opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.63. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RYI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryerson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,134,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,613,000 after acquiring an additional 191,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,956,000 after acquiring an additional 203,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,891,000 after acquiring an additional 23,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,609,000 after acquiring an additional 140,107 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 17.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 864,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,492,000 after acquiring an additional 127,401 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

