Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ryerson by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ryerson by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Ryerson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.74.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.63. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Insider Activity at Ryerson

In related news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $189,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,318.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $639,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,998,212.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $189,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,318.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,041 shares of company stock worth $1,391,909 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

