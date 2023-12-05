Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBRA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $14.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

