Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.59.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SBRA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.
Shares of SBRA opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $14.82.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -307.69%.
As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.
