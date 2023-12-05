Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $260.00, but opened at $252.80. Salesforce shares last traded at $252.86, with a volume of 2,894,749 shares traded.

Specifically, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 869,824 shares of company stock worth $193,088,017 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.44.

Salesforce Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.27. The company has a market capitalization of $242.65 billion, a PE ratio of 95.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

