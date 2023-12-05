Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,180 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Samsara worth $17,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,019,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,279,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 98,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IOT opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 73,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $1,960,286.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,484,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $2,752,191.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,083,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,026,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 73,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $1,960,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,050 shares in the company, valued at $6,484,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,457,449 shares of company stock worth $65,657,761 in the last 90 days. 66.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

