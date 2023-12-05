Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $35.69 and last traded at $34.18, with a volume of 1925253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.59.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 391,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $12,118,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 391,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $12,118,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $2,752,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,083,540 shares in the company, valued at $33,026,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,457,449 shares of company stock valued at $65,657,761 in the last three months. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the third quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter worth $33,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

