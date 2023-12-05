Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Trading Down 0.6%

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 97,739 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 84,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SDVKY shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 11.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at about $377,000.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, rock processing, and metal cutting worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

