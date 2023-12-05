SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Trading Down 4.8%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.95. 50 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

SBI Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.93.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. SBI had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.

