Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Position Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 65,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

