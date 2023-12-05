SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Trading 2.1% Higher

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,050 ($13.26) to GBX 975 ($12.32) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lowered shares of SEGRO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $993.75.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SEGXF

SEGRO Trading Up 2.1 %

About SEGRO

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40.

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.