SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 4,700 Shares of Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.4 %

SEIC opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.23. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 102.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 62,470 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 62.6% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 85.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 28.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 6.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 34,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

