Short Interest in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Decreases By 5.4%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 2,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Beam Global by 960.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 56.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $78.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.76. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

