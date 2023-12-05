Short Interest in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Decreases By 5.4%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,870,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 16,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Editas Medicine Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of EDIT opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $902.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 792.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. Analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 6.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDIT. StockNews.com started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

