Short Interest in Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Expands By 8.0%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,200 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 487,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.0 days.

Entain Stock Down 4.0 %

GMVHF stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Entain has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,745 ($22.04) to GBX 1,626 ($20.54) in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,805 ($22.80) to GBX 1,460 ($18.44) in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,450 ($18.32) to GBX 1,520 ($19.20) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

