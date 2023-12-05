Short Interest in Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Declines By 6.7%

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,600 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 408,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 424.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FQVTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 640 ($8.08) to GBX 970 ($12.25) in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $986.00.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

About Fevertree Drinks

Shares of FQVTF opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37.

(Get Free Report)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.