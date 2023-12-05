Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $5.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.51. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 1,269,022 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sibanye Stillwater

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 7.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.2% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1102 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.