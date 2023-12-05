Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $5.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.51. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 1,269,022 shares changing hands.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1102 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
