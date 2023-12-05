Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Trading Down 5%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 625,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 413,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Sierra Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $32.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sierra Metals by 158.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 378,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.