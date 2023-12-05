Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) & AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Financial Comparison

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AlTi Global and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlTi Global $200.51 million 4.43 $8.78 million N/A N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group $123.22 million 1.81 $18.83 million $1.22 13.18

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AlTi Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlTi Global N/A 12.37% 7.87% Silvercrest Asset Management Group 9.85% 13.91% 9.02%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares AlTi Global and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AlTi Global has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of AlTi Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of AlTi Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AlTi Global and Silvercrest Asset Management Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlTi Global 0 1 0 0 2.00 Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

AlTi Global currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.24%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.03%. Given Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silvercrest Asset Management Group is more favorable than AlTi Global.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group beats AlTi Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services. It also provides merchant banking services, such as merger and acquisition advisory, corporate broker, private placements, public company and initial public offering advisory, strategic advisory, independent board advice, and structured finance advisory services; and corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services to entrepreneurs and companies. The company offers investment strategy, asset allocation, investment manager selection, risk management, portfolio construction and implementation, and reporting. In addition, it manages or advises in combined assets; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds; and invests in and supports financial services professionals, as well as provides impact investing advisory, investment manager selection, monitoring, and due diligence services. Further, the company offers coordination of legal-related and strategic business planning, wealth transfer planning, estate planning, research on trustee placement and multi-generational education planning, administrative, tax planning and concierge, and other services. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

