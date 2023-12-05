SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $40.20, but opened at $41.40. SL Green Realty shares last traded at $42.95, with a volume of 650,271 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

