Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Free Report) shot up 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.79 and last traded at $17.79. 3,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 3,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

SCCAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

