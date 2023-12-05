Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Free Report) shot up 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.79 and last traded at $17.79. 3,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 3,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SCCAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Sleep Country Canada
Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance
Sleep Country Canada Company Profile
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sleep Country Canada
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.