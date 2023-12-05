Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CFO James H. Mackaness Sells 4,186 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) CFO James H. Mackaness sold 4,186 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $119,928.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,330.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance
SLNO stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $30.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of -1.39.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLNO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
